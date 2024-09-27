The week in charts: F&O losses, jobs data, China stimulus

Jobs paradox

The unemployment rate in India has halved to 3.2% in 2023-24 (July-June) compared to 6.1% in 2017-18, showed a Mint analysis of the government’s Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS). However, the overall figure masks the many challenges in India’s job market, particularly those faced by educated job seekers. The unemployment rate for those with secondary and above education remains elevated at 7.1%, even as it has also come down from 11.4% in 2017-18. This trend has raised questions over the lack of high-quality jobs and opportunities in the formal sector.