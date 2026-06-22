F&O relaunch had a flywheel effect across business verticals: BSE MD Ramamurthy

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, 64, managing director and chief executive officer of BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, is widely recognized for transforming this over 150-year-old institution. From the second floor of Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai Port Trust, Ramamurthy exudes calm authority. He confidently states that the proposed National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing is a ‘special milestone’ for him personally, given his long tenure at NSE. Since assuming leadership at BSE in 2023, he has driven the exchange’s market capitalization from ₹23,000 crore to an impressive ₹1.63 trillion as of Friday. He highlights the strategic steps BSE has implemented since he took over.
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Since you joined in January 2023, BSE has delivered a 14x wealth creation in about three years. What were the biggest internal and external factors that enabled this rapid turnaround?
The turnaround began with a simple principle: listen to the customer and address genuine market needs. At that stage, there was no ready ecosystem or momentum working in our favour. We engaged directly with brokers, institutions, traders and other ecosystem participants to gain a deep understanding of their expectations and pain points. Before finalizing our product relaunch strategy, I personally met over 350 brokers over a few months. That ‘voice of customer’ approach became central to our strategy and decision-making.