Markets
F&O signals more rally in markets while analysts expect a pullback
Summary
- Whenever retail and high networth investors turn long and FIIs turn net short, markets tend to rise as FIIs cover their short positions. As of 14 August, FIIs turned net bearish index futures by cumulatively having shorted 30,547 contracts.
Mumbai: Even as most analysts expect the stock market to consolidate at current levels or weaken slightly, a derivatives indicator suggests that benchmark indices are headed higher instead of pulling back in the coming week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more