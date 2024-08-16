On 4 June, FIIs were net short 355,379 contracts and client was long 333,364 contracts. The Nifty surged from 21,884.5 on that date to 24,479.05 on 23 July, a 12% rally, driven by FII short covering along with cash market buying. Client, on the other hand, kept booking profits as FIIs bought contracts from them at higher levels to close out their shorts.