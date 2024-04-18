F&O trading on Nifty Next 50 index to start from next week: NSE
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, April 18, announced it had received approval from market regulator SEBI for trading in the monthly futures and options (F&O) contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index which will start from Wednesday, April 24.
