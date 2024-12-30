Markets
Derivatives decline: Where did F&O volumes disappear?
SummaryVolumes in futures and options (F&O) have dropped amid a regulatory tightening to curb speculative trading in derivatives. Does this mark a shift in trading volumes from index derivatives to the small-cap cash market? Maybe not.
With trading volumes in futures and options (F&O) shrinking dramatically, a pressing question emerges: where did these volumes go? Some experts speculate the volumes might have shifted to small-cap stocks in the cash market.
