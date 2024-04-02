NSE halves Nifty lot size to dwarf listed rival BSE
All Nifty contracts i.e. weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half yearly expires available for trading from trade date of April 26, 2024, onwards will be with the revised market lot size
Mumbai: Facing steadily creeping competition from rival BSE, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s market-leading stock exchange, has halved the lot size of its Nifty futures and options contracts to 25 shares with effect from 26 April across weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly expiries.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started