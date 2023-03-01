The start of March month has been on a positive note for market with Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining by nearly a percent on Wednesday. This would be the first green for the Indian equities after eight consecutive days of selloffs. In the latest trading session, midcap and smallcap witnessed strong buying sentiments. All sectoral indices were in the green on both Sensex and Nifty 50. While metal, IT, banking, energy, and capital goods were among the top contributors.

