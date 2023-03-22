Ahead of FOMC meet, experts decode US Fed's rate hike impact on Indian stock market3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Stock market today: US Fed rate hike of up to 25 bps is widely expected from FOMC meeting today
FOMC meeting today: Indian stock market is trading in a tight range as investors are awaiting final outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which is ending today. The market buzz suggests that US Fed chief may choose to announce a maximum of 25 bps interest rate hike. According to stock market experts, Dalal Street has already discounted US Fed's interest rate hike and hence it won't have much impact on the Indian indices. However, they expected highly volatile session post-FOMC meeting and advised short term investors to loom at high quality pharma and FMCG stocks that are available at discounted and attractive valuations. For long term investors, experts suggested buy on dips strategy in Auto, IT and banking stocks.
