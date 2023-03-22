Strategy for Indian investors

On what Indian stock market investors should look at in US Fed's statement post-FOMC meeting, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Indian and other emerging market investors are advised to look at the US Fed's statement on bank crisis in US because it is going to hit business of IT companies of India and other developing countries. So, instead of US Fed interest rate, my suggestion to Indian and other Asian stock market investors to look at the US Fed's commentary on current bank crisis and their road map to overcome this series of bank collapses."