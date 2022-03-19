FOMO among FIIs may fuel a further rally in the Indian equity markets

FIIs who were selling relentlessly for the last five months comeback last week with some buying and it will be interesting to see how the market will perform when they continue their buying. In the last 5 months, they have sold more than 2.3lac crore in the Indian equity market which is their higher ever selling. Earlier, their highest selling was at the time of the global financial crisis in 2008 which was around 1.3 lac crore. The interesting point here is that in 2008, Nifty and Sensex had corrected 60-65% due to selling of 1.3 lac crore by them but this time, Nifty and Sensex only corrected around 15% despite much higher selling by FIIs. Domestic money shows strong resilience this time and we are no longer fully dependent on FIIs' flows. Our markets are in a much better shape compared to most of the emerging markets and we have witnessed a strong rally from lower levels therefore there might be some feeling of missing out among FIIs and they may come back aggressively in the Indian markets that may fuel a further rally in our market.