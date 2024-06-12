Fomo buying and key portfolio allocation push Nifty 50 to a new high
Besides, most ministers retaining their portfolios, the fear of missing out buying has propelled Nifty 50 to a new high. Investor interest is palpable as BSE-listed companies surge, adding ₹2 trillion in market capitalization today, propelling the total to a record ₹429 trillion.
Announcements about the key ministerial portfolios in the new cabinet have reaffirmed confidence in the government's commitment to its policies, cheering investors. What’s more, a wave of capital that was sidelined until the election verdict, is now being actively deployed. All this catapulted the Nifty 50 to a new high in Wednesday’s trading session. In fact, the optimism extended to the broader market as well, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 clocking all-time highs.
