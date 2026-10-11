Food delivery stock to buy: Eternal shares - 36% returns in 6 months by Zomato parent | 22% more upside ahead?

Food delivery stock to buy: Shares of Eternal Limited have delivered nearly 36% return in six months. Continued strong growth in quick commerce, improving customer retention and better operating efficiency are likely to boost the outlook for the Zomato parent firm, according to experts.

Eternal share price ended marginally higher on Friday after gaining nearly 3% over the last week. As the stock has also delivered promising returns over the past six months, experts continue to remain bullish on the stock.

Eternal share price prediction Improvement in Blinkit sales, strong retention and growing customer base are likely to support Eternal business. Additionally, affordability is driving growth without hurting margins of Eternal, according to Joindre Capital Services Limited, which sees strong growth potential in District, Eternal’s going-out app for movie tickets, live events, dining and sports-venue bookings.

“The outlook remains positive, led by continued strong growth in quick commerce, improving customer retention and better operating efficiency. Management indicated that Blinkit’s long-term adjusted EBITDA margin guidance has been raised to around 6% from the earlier 5–6% range, supported by higher capex per store, larger store formats and improving productivity,” read the brokerage report.

Key concern for Eternal growth Strong competition in the quick commerce space is a key concern for Eternal growth. Growth in Blinkit’s business depends on winning through density and execution rather than price.

Eternal share price target The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the new-age company stock with a target price of ₹390 per share. “We assign a BUY rating to Eternal Ltd. with a target price of Rs. 390, implying an upside of 22.1%, based on an SOTP valuation,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Eternal stock returns Eternal share price closed marginally higher at ₹323.35 per share on BSE on Friday, October 9. Its share price value has surged 10.64% in three months, 35.92% in six months, and 14% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered negative 6.37% return in one year, 15.6% return in two years and 211% return in three years.