For 2023, we like IT, pharma, infra and defence sectors: MarketsMojo6 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:27 AM IST
- Budget 2023: Expect govt to continue its reform strategies, the already-established fiscal deficit trajectory, and provide tax relief to lower and middle classes to increase their disposable income, said Mohit Batra, Founder & CEO MarketsMojo
Despite the disruptions brought about by the pandemic in late 2022, we remain confident that the market in 2023 will not be as tumultuous as it was the previous year, feels Dr Mohit Batra, Founder & CEO MarketsMojo.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×