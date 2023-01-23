For 2023, we like IT, pharma, infra and defence sectors: MarketsMojo

A. It is impossible to predict how much Mamaearth will price its IPO at as the merchant banker will decide closer to the date. Many people are assuming it will be set high, but it is likely that the company will not go through with this as there has been a lot of backlashes on social media. Companies such as Zomato and Paytm have already seen their valuations drop after listing, so there is a worry that the same could happen with Mamaearth should they opt for a high price. No decisions have been confirmed at this stage as we await a confirmation from the company and its merchant banker.