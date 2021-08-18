For American investors, Chinese stocks are becoming the asset not to own.

The MSCI China Index has dropped almost 30% since its peak in February, dragged down by declines in the education sector that top 90% for firms like Tal Education Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc. Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- China’s biggest listed company -- is near a one-year low. By contrast, the S&P 500 is up 13% in the period, while the MSCI All-Country World Index has gained 6.9%. And while Wall Street strategists keep downgrading their China recommendations, analysts haven’t been this upbeat on S&P 500 companies in two decades.