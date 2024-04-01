For brokers worried over currency derivatives, clarity may be on way
Summary
- The RBI's 5 January circular said that users can take exposure up to $100 million across all contracts involving the rupee
Mumbai: Clarity is on cards for exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCD), after a central bank circular limiting their use to hedging sparked panic. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining representations from broker associations, and a clarificatory circular from either Sebi or stock exchanges is expected as early as Monday, two people familiar with the development said.