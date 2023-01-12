For closed-end fund investors, paper losses turn real

Closed-end funds present another difficulty in tough times. The funds issue shares that investors can trade among themselves the way public companies do. But unlike with more common, open-end funds, investors can’t add money to funds or redeem shares for cash equivalent to the market value of the underlying assets. They can only sell shares to another buyer for whatever that person is willing to pay. U.S. equity closed-end funds traded at an average 4.5% discount relative to their underlying asset value as of Jan. 9, according to Morningstar Direct.