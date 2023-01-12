For closed-end fund investors, paper losses turn real
For Closed-End Fund Investors, Paper Losses Turn Real
BY HEATHER GILLERS | UPDATED JAN 12, 2023 05:30 AM EST
Investors in closed-end funds are feeling a painful consequence of the historic market slump: cuts to their monthly payouts.
A Pacific Investment Management Co. California municipal-bond fund slashed dividends by 45% this month, while a Nuveen LLC stock fund endured a 7% cut. Eaton Vance Management in November cut distributions across six stock funds by as much as 24%. Six BlackRock muni funds endured at least two payout cuts last year, with dividends falling by as much as 38% in total.
The falling payouts are yet another way that investors are getting squeezed as Federal Reserve efforts to control inflation enter a second year. Many closed-end funds try to amp up returns by investing borrowed money. That risk generally paid off over the past decade, but has backfired in the face of rising rates and ensuing stock and bond losses.
Closed-end funds hold about $270 billion in investor cash, according to Morningstar Direct. Favored by retirees for their typically reliable payouts, they invest in assets from bonds to stocks to bank loans. Monthly payouts generally come from income thrown off by investments—such as bond yields, stock dividends and capital gains—minus any leverage costs.
Many of these funds did even worse last year than the asset classes they contain. Closed-end U.S. equity funds had a return of minus 20.6% in 2022, counting price changes and assuming the reinvestment of income, according to Morningstar Direct, compared with a return of minus 18.1% on the S&P 500.
Taxable bond closed-end funds returned minus 19.4% and muni bond funds returned minus 23.4%, according to Morningstar Direct. That compares with minus 13% and minus 8.5% on Bloomberg indexes for taxable and muni bonds.
These funds have been hit with a one-two punch because they tend to use leverage, borrowing money at short-term rates to invest more in stocks or long-term bonds. The amount borrowed varies, but it is often equivalent to a third of the fund’s assets.
When stock and bond prices tanked last year, returns on leveraged funds suffered disproportionately because they had invested money they didn’t have to begin with. Meanwhile, the steadily rising rates that led to the market’s poor performance had additional consequences for leveraged funds: Their borrowing costs rose. That meant even more of the income from the underlying investments was being eaten up by leverage expenses, leaving less for investor payouts.
Closed-end funds present another difficulty in tough times. The funds issue shares that investors can trade among themselves the way public companies do. But unlike with more common, open-end funds, investors can’t add money to funds or redeem shares for cash equivalent to the market value of the underlying assets. They can only sell shares to another buyer for whatever that person is willing to pay. U.S. equity closed-end funds traded at an average 4.5% discount relative to their underlying asset value as of Jan. 9, according to Morningstar Direct.
Muni closed-end funds are suffering some of the deepest cuts to payouts because the state and local government bonds they hold tend to throw off less income than other assets. Interest on municipal debt is exempt from federal and often state taxes, so investors are willing to accept lower rates.
Closed-end funds that use leverage to drive up tax-exempt income appealed to many investors during the past decade. Now munis’ low yields are making them particularly vulnerable to rising leverage costs.
“The borrowing costs are about the same as what the muni bonds pay and so there is no extra income to be had," said Sangeeta Marfatia, senior closed-end fund strategist at UBS.
Since closed-end funds don’t take in new investor cash, the only money that managers have to buy newly issued, higher rated bonds comes when debt in the funds matures or if managers sell older bonds at less-optimal prices, analysts said.
About four million U.S. households invest in closed-end funds, according to 2020 Investment Company Institute data. Nearly half of investors in all types of closed-end funds are retired. Their median age is 54, their median household income is $135,000 and their median net worth is $500,000.
Fund managers decide how and when to adjust monthly payouts. Several Nuveen muni funds have done three rounds of smaller cuts over the past year. The California PIMCO fund—which cut the amount it pays out per share each month to 3.6 cents from 6.5 cents—was one of nine PIMCO muni funds that reduced distributions by 20% or more this month after keeping those payouts steady during 2022.
Not all closed-end funds are squeezed by rising rates. Funds that invest in bank loans to corporations have benefited because those companies’ borrowing costs fluctuate with prevailing interest rates. One of them, Eaton Vance’s Floating-Rate Income Trust, nudged payouts upward 1% in October.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, meanwhile, has raised payouts twice since June by a total of 13%. That fund doesn’t use leverage and benefited from newly added higher interest-rate bonds without losing income to increased borrowing costs, according to a person familiar with the fund.
Salt Lake City financial adviser Paul Winter said the bump in that Nuveen New York fund is benefiting some of his clients. Mr. Winter said he has generally steered clear of leveraged closed-end funds since founding Five Seasons Financial Planning in 2004 after a decade as a bond trader.
“Even with the rise in interest rates," he said, “interest rates are still historically low."