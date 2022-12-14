For equities, 2023 to be a volatile year: Kotak MF2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 05:59 PM IST
- The fund house expects interest rates to peak in the first quarter 2023 and expects rate cuts starting in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023
MUMBAI: The outlook for equities for 2023 is volatile and therefore it is crucial to allocate investments across debt, equity, real estate and commodity, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund believes. It said it was time to maintain a neutral allocation to equities and use corrections as an opportunity to enter the market and not be leveraged in the said asset class.