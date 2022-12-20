For stock markets, a China factor could be the biggest 'known unknown' in 20232 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:38 PM IST
- The toll of the coronavirus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP
As China abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy, many research groups have raised concerns that widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population could overload the health system. New analyses by various modelling groups predict the reopening could result in as many as 2.1 million deaths.
