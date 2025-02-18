For Vedanta, dividends and demerger delays play spoilsport

In keeping with its vision of achieving 1x net debt to Ebitda, Vedanta Resources (Vedanta Lt.’s parent) has sold more than 10% of its stake in Vedanta Ltd. in the last three years to raise $1.4 billion. It also raised another $1.4 billion from QIP in Vedanta and offer for sale (OFS) at Hindustan Zinc. The proceeds have been used to pay off debt worth $4.5 billion in two years. A further $3 billion debt reduction is expected over the next three years. This should help make Vedanta Resources self-sufficient, wherein its interest costs would be covered in entirety by the brand fees received from Vedanta.