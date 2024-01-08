Forbes EMF, Minerva Ventures to AG Dynamics Fund: FIIs pump money in this small-cap stock under ₹100
Mauritius-based AG Dynamics Fund has been allotted 15 lakh warrants whereas Coeus Global Opportunities Fund has been allotted 20 lakh warrants on a preferential basis
Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd have been under the base building mode for since last six months. After climbing to a record high of ₹100 per share levels in June 2023, this small-cap stock under ₹100 has remained an ideal sell-on-rise stock for investors. However, FIIs are now expecting an upside in this small-cap stock. A good number of FIIs have applied to the preferential issue of the company. Some of those FIIs include AG Dynamics Fund, Minerva Ventures Fund, and Forbes EMF. The sub-committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted shares to these FIIs after receipt of application from these FIIs for their preferential offer.
