Forbes EMF-owned small-cap stock rises despite stock market sell-off. Do you own?

EFC (I) Limited, a small-cap stock partly owned by Forbes EMF, surged about 3 percent intraday to ₹316 on the BSE on September 26, 2025, outperforming the broader markets as Sensex and Nifty slipped over half a percent each. The jump came after the company announced that it secured a new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) project at Pashan, Pune under its existing rate contract.

The company stated in a press release, “EFC is pleased to announce that it has been awarded another general work contract under its ongoing Rate Contract for Passport Seva Kendras. The new assignment at Pashan, Pune strengthens EFC’s portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure projects across India. This builds on our successful execution of the Ahmedabad and Hyderabad PSK projects, reaffirming EFC’s expertise in delivering turnkey design and build solutions.”

The scope of work for the Pashan PSK includes complete interior turnkey fit-outs, ensuring seamless integration of functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency. Commenting on the project, Mr. Umesh Sahay, Managing Director of EFC (I) Limited, said, “We are honoured to be awarded yet another Passport Seva Kendra project under the Rate Contract. We remain committed to delivering the best.”

EFC Shareholding and Stock Performance Among foreign investors, Forbes EMF holds a 1.5 percent stake (15 lakh shares) in EFC, while 18 foreign funds collectively own 4.23 percent (42.06 lakh shares). The promoter group holds 45.46 percent (4.52 crore shares).

The stock’s intraday high of ₹316 remains about 15 percent below its 52-week high of ₹373.70 hit in July 2025 and well above the 52-week low of ₹171.35 in March 2025. Over the past year, EFC has risen over 25 percent, and in the last six months, it gained 37 percent. Remarkably, over the last five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, climbing 4868 percent.

EFC Company Overview EFC (I) Limited operates in the real estate leasing sector in India, running through its Rental, Interior, and Furniture segments. The company develops, buys, sells, and leases co-working spaces and infrastructure projects; provides interior design and consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, imports, and exports furniture and fixtures. Additionally, it offers property management and asset renting services to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large corporations. Formerly known as Amani Trading and Exports Limited, EFC (I) Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pune, India.

