Forcas Studio Listing: Stock makes stellar market debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹152

Forcas Studio's shares debuted at 152 on NSE SME, a 90% premium over the 80 issue price. The IPO, fully subscribed 416.99 times, raised 37.44 crore through 46.8 lakh new shares.

A Ksheerasagar
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Forcas Studio made a stellar market debut today as its shares were listed at 152 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 90% over the issue price's upper band of 80. The SME IPO, valued at 37.44 crore, was open for subscription from August 19 to August 21, 2024, with a price range set between 77 and 80.

The offering was entirely a fresh issue, comprising 46.8 lakh newly issued shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO attracted substantial interest, achieving an overall subscription rate of 416.99 times.

Non-institutional investors were particularly active, subscribing 701.85 times, while retail investors also demonstrated strong interest, with a subscription rate of 415 times, according to the Chittorgarh.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to achieve several objectives: upgrading its warehouse, prepaying or repaying certain secured loans, funding working capital requirements, and addressing general corporate purposes.

About Forcas Studio

The company specializes in menswear, offering a wide range of garments including shirts, denim, T-shirts, trousers, cotton pants, sportswear, party wear, fashion wear, boxers, and more. It caters to a pan-India market through both online and wholesale channels under its own brand, as well as through white-labeling for other brands such as Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Highlander, Cobb, Kontail, and others, as per the company's DRHP report. 

In 2021, the company transitioned to an online business model to better serve its nationwide clientele. Over the past two years, this digital shift has allowed the company to reach over 15,000 pin codes in India, enabling direct sales to end consumers and providing valuable insights into their buying patterns.

The company's products are available on India’s top marketplaces, with plans to add more marketplaces in the current fiscal year. In addition to its online presence, the company is also represented in over 500 large-format stores, enhancing its visibility in offline spaces. With a product catalog featuring more than 1,200 SKUs, the company offers a broad and varied selection of menswear, its DRHP report showed. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
