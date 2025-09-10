Force Motors, GSPL, PNB Gilts are among 7 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 10 September,2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Force Motors, GSPL, Astra Microwave, Campus Activewear, Kitex Garments, Indobell Insulations and PNB Gilts are 7 key companies to trade ex-dividend today, 10 September,2025.

Like many others, these companies have established September 10 as the record date for determining and approving a list of shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend payments.

Investors must have bought stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date in order to be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend payout and other details Astra Microwave Products Ltd- ASTRAMICRO had declared a final Dividend of ₹2.20 per share, teh record date for which was decided to be 10 September 2025.

Force Motors Ltd- FORCEMOT had announced a dividend of Rs. 40.00 per share, the record date for which was set on 10 September. The 66th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 17th September, 2025

In the previous year Force Motors had distributed Final Dividend of ₹20 per share with record date on 28/08/2024.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd - GSPL had declared a final Dividend - Rs. 5.00 per shares to to members of the Company those whose names appears as Beneficial owners at the close of business hours on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025. The dividend will be approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 September, 2025 while will be distributed to shareholders of Gujarat State Petronet on or before 22nd October, 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd - CAMPUS had declared a final Dividend of ₹0.30 per share with record date on 10 September, 2025. The Interim Dividend of ₹0.70 per share was also declared by company with record date on 17/02/2025.

Kitex Garments Ltd- KITEX had recommended a final Dividend of ₹0.50 per share to be approved at the 33rd AGM of the Company that will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Indobell Insulations Ltd- INDOBELL had recommended final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended 31/03/2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

PNB Gilts Ltd- had declared a final dividend of ₹1.00 per share to be declared by the Company's members at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, the Record Date to identify which members will be entitled to receive the payment of the final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 will be September 10, 2025.

