Force Motors is shifting gears—will the rally keep rolling?

The response so far has been promising. Large corporations like Boeing and JP Morgan have added Urbania to their fleets, signalling its appeal. And while the premium segment is new territory for Force Motors, the company is no stranger to the luxury auto space. It already manufactures and assembles engines for BMW and Mercedes-Benz at its plants near Chennai and Chakan, respectively, and has longstanding collaborations with Daimler, Rolls-Royce, Bosch, and MAN.