Force Motors share price: Multibagger small-cap stock hits record high, logging 4% intraday gains. Here’s why

Force Motors share price rallied over 4% to hit a record high in early trade on Thursday after the commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer reported decent sales growth in the month of May. The small-cap stock jumped as much as 4.09% to its 52-week high of ₹12,838 apiece on the BSE.

In its monthly business update, Force Motors reported total sales of 3,088 units in May, registering a growth of 19.14% from 2,592 units in the same period last year.

Total sales included the domestic and export sales of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV).

Domestic sales last month increased by 24.46% to 3,002 units from 2,412 units, year-on-year (YoY). Exports in May 2025 dropped significantly by 52.225 to 86 vehicles from 180 vehicles, YoY.

Meanwhile, Force Motors posted robust earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY25. The company saw a sharp 210% YoY surge in net profit to ₹434.7 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹140.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenue in the March quarter increased 17.1% to ₹2,356 crore from ₹2,011.2 crore, YoY, driven by strong growth across segments. EBITDA grew 18.2% YoY to ₹329.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 14%.

The company’s board also recommended a dividend of ₹40 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Force Motors Share Price Performance Force Motors share price has witnessed a sustained upward trajectory, gaining 22% over the past month and more than 67% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the small-cap stock has rallied 87%, while it has appreciated 48% over the past year.

In the long term, Force Motors shares have delivered multibagger returns, soaring 555% over the last two years and an impressive 1,250% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, Force Motors shares were trading 2.53% higher at ₹12,645.00 apiece on the BSE.