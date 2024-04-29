Force Motors share price slumps 5% as Q4 profit falls on higher costs
Force Motors share price slumped 5% as Q4 profit dipped, with net profit decreasing by 4.3% to ₹140 crore. Operating revenue surged over 35% to ₹2,011 crore. Analysts foresee a positive trend with potential short-term profit booking.
Force Motors share price slumped over 5% on Monday's session after the company reported a drop in its quarterly profit (Q4FY24) for the first time in five quarters, hurt by rising costs. The firm, which also produces engines for Mercedes and BMW vehicles in India, reported that, compared to a year ago, its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 decreased 4.3% to ₹140 crore. Operating revenue increased by over 35% to ₹2,011 crore. Force Motors share price opened at ₹10,100 apiece on the BSE today.
