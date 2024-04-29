Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 10:53:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.85 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,130.00 2.06%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,390.45 -5.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.00 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Force Motors share price slumps 5% as Q4 profit falls on higher costs
BackBack

Force Motors share price slumps 5% as Q4 profit falls on higher costs

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Force Motors share price slumped 5% as Q4 profit dipped, with net profit decreasing by 4.3% to ₹140 crore. Operating revenue surged over 35% to ₹2,011 crore. Analysts foresee a positive trend with potential short-term profit booking.

Force Motors share price opened at ₹10,100 apiece on the BSE today. Premium
Force Motors share price opened at 10,100 apiece on the BSE today.

Force Motors share price slumped over 5% on Monday's session after the company reported a drop in its quarterly profit (Q4FY24) for the first time in five quarters, hurt by rising costs. The firm, which also produces engines for Mercedes and BMW vehicles in India, reported that, compared to a year ago, its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 decreased 4.3% to 140 crore. Operating revenue increased by over 35% to 2,011 crore. Force Motors share price opened at 10,100 apiece on the BSE today. 

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Force Motors share price has slipped in the morning session and is forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Overall,  the trend is positive, but in the near term, we may see some profit booking. Any such dip in the near term is supported by 9,000.

As per news reports, operational level EBITDA increased to 278.7 crore in the fourth quarter from 120.8 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. With a 600 basis point increase year over year, the EBITDA margin stood at 14%.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 20 per equity share of 10 each, for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 

As per trendlyne data, Force Motors share price has rose 595.69% and outperformed its sector by 523.67% in the past year.

Force Motors Ltd is a completely vertically integrated automotive corporation with experience in the design, development, and production of the whole range of automotive components, aggregates, and automobiles, according to information available on Trendlyne data. 

Light commercial vehicles (LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV), sports utility vehicles (SUV), and agricultural tractors are among its product categories. Force Motors is a division of Jaya Hind Investments Private Limited, the company's promoter, which has a 57.38% share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue