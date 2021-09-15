Force Motors share price zooms as Mahindra Thar rival Gurkha unveiled

Force Motors share price today skyrocketed more than 10 per cent in the early morning deals after the auto major unveiled new avatar of Force Gurkha on the social media platform. Auto experts are of the opinion that Force Motors' Gurkha 2021 variant will give tough competition to Mahindra Thar in the Indian auto market. Market observers believe that current rise in Force Motors share price is completely based on this new auto rivalry buzz. They advised stock market investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in the counter for short-term target of ₹1750 apiece.

Speaking on the reason for rise in Force Motors share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This buzz in Force Motors shares id mainly due to the auto rivalry buzz created in the markets after the debut of Force Motors Gurkha on the social media. In fact, the company has also launched the new website of the Force Motors Gurkha where one can get entire information in regard to Force Gurkha. Force Motors share price is buzzing today as waiting period in Mahindra Thar is 9 to 10 months and people may move to Force Gurkha due to this long waiting perioid for Mahindra Thar." However, Avinash Gorakshkar maintained that this rise in Force Motors share price is sentimental as much will depend upon the booking status and response of the buyers to this new avatar of Force Motors Gurkha.

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One should maintain buy on dips strategy in this counter as the stock has strong support at ₹1425. One should keep on accumulating Force Motors shares till for ₹1650 to ₹1750 target maintaining stop loss at ₹1425 per stock levels."

Pune based automotive major Force Motors revealed the final avatar of the AllNew Gurkha 2021 today on its social media platforms. The brand new Force Gurkha web site — forcegurkha.co.in/ — is now live featuring its 360 degrees exterior and interior panoramic views.

Speaking on Force Motors' Gurkha; Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “Aligning with the changing customer expectations and aspirations, we have designed and developed the All-New Gurkha on a ground up, modular architecture platform and are confident that we shall now be able to appeal to a much wider audience who wish to own a vehicle that is suitable for both daily commutes as well as adventure trips."

Force Motors' Gurkha 2021 is built on a ground up modular architecture platform with an all new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels fine-tuned to achieve the right balance and offer best in class ride quality on multiple surfaces viz., tarmac, rough rural roads and off the road. The only carry over from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired looks and imposing stance.

Gurkha 2021 is the only vehicle in its class that features full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam and high-beam), jewel like, broken circle DRLs and fender mounted L.E.D indicators offering unmatched road presence, highest illumination and excellent night time visibility.

All new Gurkha will be available in five colours red, orange, green, grey and white. The price announcement shall be made in the last week of September post which dealers shall start taking bookings. The vehicles are expected to reach the dealerships in the first week of October and the first deliveries to customers are planned on Dussehra day.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.