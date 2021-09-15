Force Motors share price zooms as Mahindra Thar rival Gurkha unveiled

Speaking on the reason for rise in Force Motors share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This buzz in Force Motors shares id mainly due to the auto rivalry buzz created in the markets after the debut of Force Motors Gurkha on the social media. In fact, the company has also launched the new website of the Force Motors Gurkha where one can get entire information in regard to Force Gurkha. Force Motors share price is buzzing today as waiting period in Mahindra Thar is 9 to 10 months and people may move to Force Gurkha due to this long waiting perioid for Mahindra Thar." However, Avinash Gorakshkar maintained that this rise in Force Motors share price is sentimental as much will depend upon the booking status and response of the buyers to this new avatar of Force Motors Gurkha.

