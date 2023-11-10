Force Motors shares hit 5% upper circuit limit as net profit grows 395% in Q2
For the July-September quarter of FY24, the company reported a net profit of ₹94 crore, which displays a strong improvement from a net profit of ₹19 crore reported in the same period of last year, which is an increase of 395% YoY.
Force Motors, the Abhay Firodia group's flagship company, saw its shares hit the 5% upper circuit limit of ₹4,053.25 apiece during early trade deals on Friday. This impressive gain came after the investors responded positively to the company's Q2FY24 performance, which was released post-market hours on Thursday.
