Force Motors shares plunge 8% from day's peak after this SEBI order. Check details

Force Motors share price dropped 8% from its intraday high on Thursday, March 5, after the company received a new notification from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) requesting comprehensive details about its Q2 FY25 financial results and insider trading practices.

This marks the second regulatory probe in a short period, following a previous inquiry related to Q3 FY24 results and fluctuations in stock price.

SEBI has requested extensive information from Force Motors concerning various elements of its Q2 FY25 results announcement. The regulator is investigating the company's unaudited financial outcomes (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2024.

Furthermore, SEBI has asked for detailed information such as a timeline of events, specifics about insiders, management information system reports, information about Designated Persons, and an extract of the Structured Digital Database from the start of the event until the information was disclosed or became public.

A new regulatory notice was received through email on February 4th, 2026, from SEBI. The investigation pertains to the company's declaration made on October 29th, 2024, concerning the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending on September 30th, 2024.

SEBI has requested extensive information from Force Motors concerning various elements of its Q2 FY25 results announcement. The regulator is reviewing the company’s unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and the half-year ending on September 30, 2024.

Furthermore, SEBI has asked for detailed insights, including a timeline of events, information about insiders, management information system (MIS) reports, specifics about Designated Persons, and excerpts from the Structured Digital Database from the start of the event until the information was released or became public.

The firm has stated that it will submit an appropriate response to SEBI concerning the requested information within the allowed timeframe. This correspondence is part of SEBI's regular regulatory monitoring to ensure adherence to listing duties and disclosure obligations, with particular emphasis on insider trading regulations and information sharing practices.