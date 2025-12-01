Force Motors: This multibagger auto stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹81 lakh in 12 years

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus: In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multibagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Force Motors, as the company's shares delivered a phenomenal return.

Maintaining a consistent winning streak in recent years, the stock had emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times, multiplying its shareholders’ wealth massively. Though it remained under prolonged stress along the way, it showed remarkable growth after that, recouping all of those losses and showcasing its ability to attract bulls at lower levels.

The company is a fully vertically integrated automobile manufacturer, with expertise in the design, development, and manufacture of a full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles. Its product range includes light commercial vehicles (LCVs), multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), small commercial vehicles (SCVs), sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and agricultural tractors.

Over the last year, the shares have surged 164%, and in the last two-year period, they delivered a return of 340%.

Force Motors long-term share price history In a remarkable display of consistency, the shares have closed four out of the last five years with positive returns, and they are on track to close 2025 with even higher returns, as they have already surged 181%. During this period, it has also crossed the ₹21,000 level for the first time to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹21,999 apiece.

The 2025 rally shows the stock’s ability to grow even as broader markets remain volatile, and it also puts it on track to become one of the best performers among Nifty 500 stocks.

Zooming out, the stock, from its 2013 trading price of ₹225, has grown remarkably by 8,000% to trade at the current price of ₹18,289 apiece.

Among these years, it recorded four multibagger returns, with 2015 being the best performance with a rally of 188%, followed by 2014 and 2023, with a surge of 187% and 161%, respectively.

The consistent demand for the shares on Dalal Street can be attributed to the company’s improving performance with each passing quarter, on the back of steady growth in its sales, which pushes its valuation multiples.

For the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company posted a 159% jump in its net profit at ₹350.6 crore as against ₹135 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company’s revenue gained 7.2% at ₹2,081 crore against ₹1,941 crore YoY.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28.3% to ₹362.1 crore versus ₹282.3 crore, and the margin was up at 17.4% against 14.5% YoY. For November, the company sold 2,835 units to dealers, which is a 32.11% growth as compared to October 2025.

Its domestic sales rose 35.36% to 2,710 units, while exports decreased 13.19% to 125 units YoY.

Impact on Investment If an investor had put ₹1 lakh in the company back in 2013, he would have received 444 shares, which are now valued at ₹81.20 lakh, if he continued to remain invested in the stock, signaling the wealth multiplier effect when the right decisions are made and held for the long term.

