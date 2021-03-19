Ford, GM and Volkswagen shares are hot. Thank electric-vehicle mania.
- Big Auto is finally persuading investors it is serious in its quest to overtake Tesla
Investors are piling into a long-neglected sector: old-school car makers that are reinventing themselves as electric-vehicle producers.
After years lamenting that their shares were undervalued, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and other blue-chip car manufacturers are experiencing sharp share-price gains this year as they embrace the new technology.
