This surge in investor interest could be due to the company's consecutive order wins.In January, PSP Projects was the lowest bidder for a dairy plant development project in Rajkot, Gujarat, valued at nearly ₹4.5 billion.On 15 February, it secured another order worth ₹6.3 billion in Gujarat for the construction of aGati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam. This project is expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years.