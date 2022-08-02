Foreign banks make biggest India bond purchase in two-and-half years2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Foreign banks bought a net ₹14,700 crore worth of India government debt in July, their biggest such purchase since February 2020, according to Reuters. India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 13 basis points in July as bets of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as the Reserve Bank of India eased considerably. Currently, it was trading at 7.1901%.