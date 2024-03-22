Foreign flows in India underperformed China by 10% from its peak: Elara Capital
India has underperformed China in terms of foreign inflows by over 10 per cent from the peak and the largest deviation since October 2022.
Initial signs of slowdown are being witnessed in foreign inflows in India, with total inflows into India dedicated funds of $144 million (Large + Mid+ Small) are slowest since May 2023, according to a report by brokerage firm Elara Capital.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started