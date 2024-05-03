Foreign funds can issue participatory notes to investors, India's GIFT regulator says
Participatory notes (P-Notes) are issued by funds and banks to overseas investors that wish to invest in stock markets without registering themselves in India.
Foreign funds registered with India's markets regulator and with operations at GIFT City can issue so-called participatory notes, the financial services regulator at GIFT said late on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started