Foreign funds place hopes on India

However, investors may have to watch out for any weakening of domestic demand during the coming festive season. According to BofA Securities, consumption sentiment faltered in July amid elevated levels of inflation and unemployment. It added that there are further downside risks to earnings from the weakening global economy and a high base for profits in the year-earlier period. But the bank said any hit to profits is unlikely to be steep in the near-term, given the sharp correction in crude and commodity prices. India is the third-largest global importer of oil—importing more than 80% of the oil it needs. As oil prices started to tick down in June, Indian markets started to inch up. According to FactSet, Brent crude global spot prices have fallen 25% over the last three months.