Foreign Holdings of Treasuries Climbed to a Record High in June

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investor holdings of Treasuries climbed to a record high in June, showcasing sustained overseas demand for US government debt even as a slump in the dollar stoked concerns about sentiment toward American assets.

Foreign holdings totaled $9.13 trillion for June, up $80.2 billion from May, Treasury Department figures showed Friday. For the first half of the year, foreign holdings went up by $508.1 billion. That was during a period in which one benchmark gauge of the dollar tumbled by almost 11%, the most since 1973.

Britain and Belgium saw the biggest gains in holdings, while India — currently embroiled in a trade battle with the Trump administration — and Ireland posted declines. China’s stockpile was little changed. Holdings are affected by net sales or purchases along with shifts in valuation. The Bloomberg US Treasury index advanced in June, after a selloff the previous month.

Japan, the biggest holder of Treasuries, saw a $12.6 billion rise in its holdings, to $1.15 trillion, while China’s stockpile — now the third larges, behind the UK — ticked up $100 million $756.4 billion. Belgium, whose holdings include Chinese custodial accounts according to market analysts, saw its stockpile go up by $17.9 billion, to $433.4 billion.

Britain’s holdings jumped by $48.7 billion, the most since March 2023, to $858.1 billion.

India’s total dropped by $7.9 billion, to $227.4 billion.

Overseas holdings of Treasuries have been in focus against a backdrop of concern about foreign demand after President Donald Trump slapped tariff increases on the rest of the world. Foreign funds and governments hold over 30% of US Treasuries outstanding.

