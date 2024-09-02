Markets
Seven consistent midcap stocks that foreign institutional investors bought in Q1
Equitymaster 9 min read 02 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Summary
- FII buying and selling can provide a gold mine of information, but comes with some caveats. Following their transactions can be instructive, but it’s important to make informed decisions that suit your goals and risk appetite.
Foreign investors or FIIs are financial titans known for their sophisticated and flexible investment strategies aimed at achieving sky-high returns. Several factors shape their strategies, including market conditions, company fundamentals, sectoral trends, risk management and investor sentiment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less