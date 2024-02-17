Markets
Foreign investment inflows in markets hit record high on JPMorgan boost
Summary
- The break-up of net inflows this fiscal, as of 16 February, was ₹1.68 trillion into equity, ₹1.01 trillion into debt
MUMBAI : Overall inflows from foreign investors have hit a record high of ₹2.74 trillion this fiscal year, chiefly due to front-loading of government bond purchases by global banks and traders.
