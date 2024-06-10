Foreign investment surge fuels spectacular rally in India’s smallcaps amid bubble alerts
Foreign portfolio investors raised investments in smallcaps in FY24, driving a surge in the BSE Smallcap index
Small-cap companies such as Suzlon Energy and PNB Housing saw robust increases in FPI holdings, contributing to impressive returns
MUMBAI:Small-cap stocks had a spectacular rally the previous fiscal year, much of it driven by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) betting on smaller Indian companies even as the surge sparked fears of a bubble caused in part by some murky transactions.
