Even as FPI selloff continues, these Indian stocks find favour
- FIIs have been buyers in autos and auto accessories, construction and metals and mining, as per analysts
Foreign investors continue to sell Indian stock markets as they pulled out over ₹9,600 crore in February so far, which comes after a net withdrawal of ₹28,852 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in January 2023. Even amid the selloff, FPIs are betting on autos, metals and construction stocks, as per analysts.
