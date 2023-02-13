Even as FPI selloff continues, these Indian stocks find favour

“Foreign participants have been heavily shorting Indian markets only to enter later at further lucrative valuations. On the sectoral allocation, they are aligning themselves with the market cycles and moving into infrastructure, commodities and the automotive sector. Further on, we would later see them allocate towards chemicals, pharma and textiles that has been heavily beaten down since a year," said Sreeram Ramdas - Vice President at Green Portfolio, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service Provider.