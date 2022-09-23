Foreign investors continue selling spree on growing risk aversion

FIIs, who have been net sellers of equities worth over ₹3,800 crore in the first four days of the week, sold shares worth ₹2,900 crore on Friday. According to V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, FIIs are unlikely to buy consistently when the US 10-year bond yield is above 3.7% and the dollar index is above 111.