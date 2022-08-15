While stagflation in the US and Europe may hamper developing economies relying on exports, it could put nations with a strong domestic-consumer demand and less reliance on Western markets at an advantage. That would benefit countries with domestically focused companies and India stands out in this regard. The nation, which derives just 12% of its gross domestic product from exports, is projected to grow the fastest among major economies in 2023. Its stock market is one of the few to post an advance this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}