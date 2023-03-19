Foreign investors drive negative bets on Nifty to 3-year high

Amid increased global uncertainty induced by the collapse of three US banks over a week, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised cumulative bearish positions on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to a three -year high of 171,679 contracts. The positions have been built ahead of the US central bank meeting on interest rates later this week and amid western banking regulators scurrying to create backstops to prevent contagion from the crisis-hit Silvergate Corp., Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

