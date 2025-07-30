Rupee slide, steep valuations drive FPIs to pull ₹32,311 crore from Indian stocks
Summary
FPIs sold ₹32,311 crore worth of Indian equities in July, pressured by rupee depreciation, tariff concerns amid high valuations.
A weakening rupee and high stock valuations, compared to other emerging markets have prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to pull out over ₹32,000 crore from Indian equities in July — a sharp reversal from their buying trend last month.
