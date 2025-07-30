Valuation gap

Another reason for the selloff is India's rich market valuation. The Sensex trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.63x, compared with South Korea’s Kospi at 14.10x and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng at 11.81x. These valuation gaps are especially glaring given that the Kospi ended at a four-year high of 3,230.57 and the Hang Seng flirted with a similar high at 25,524.45 on Tuesday, even as Indian markets have been correcting since late June.